Jerdoni’s sales goes up by 380% after Imran Khan spotted wearing its shirt meeting with Maulana Tariq Jameel

Jerdoni’s sales have gone up by 380% after Imran Khan was spotted wearing its white polo shirt.

The images of a recent meeting of PTI’s Supremo Imran Khan with famous scholar Molana Tariq Jamil at the Bani Gala have gone viral on various platforms.

PTI Chairman was spotted wearing Jerdoni’s white polo shirt during the said meeting.

Jerdoni is a popular fashion brand with various catalogs of clothing.

However, the white polo shirt Imran Khan was wearing during the meeting is reported to be around $18.

Well, this isn’t the first time the PTI chairman is seen wearing a polo t-shirt.

It seems like the former prime minister, who is often seen wearing shalwar kameez at public gatherings, prefers wearing western brands causally.

He wore a siren red American Eagle polo shirt on the podcast with Junaid Akram, Muzamil Hasan, and Talha Ahad

Imran Khan was in office when back in April 2022, he appeared wearing a Ralph Lauren shirt that created quite the buzz on social media!

The former Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to urge world leaders and heads of international financial institutions to come up with a debt relief initiative for developing countries.

However, instead of his message, the prime minister’s Ralph Lauren polo t-shirt became a steaming topic of discussion on social media.

What a picture #ImranKhan makes appealing to the world for debt relief in his Ralph Lauren top pic.twitter.com/ZqDFCURZoB — Maheen Irfan Ghani (@maheenig) April 12, 2020

We sincerely wish, next time Imran Khan could give a chance for a local brand to flourish since he has got a sharp following.