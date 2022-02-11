Magical GulAhmed Chunri Collection 2022

Chunri tie and dye date back to almost 5000 years ago, and it is to date magical to ladies who have an eye for perfection, symmetry, and vivid colours. Keeping its traditions alive GulAhmed has launched Chunri Lawn Collection for Summer 2022.

GulAhmed is Pakistan’s favourite lawn brand because it is synonymous with quality and perfection. The amalgamation of colour and workmanship has resulted in Gul Ahmed’s Chunri Lawn Collection 2022.

This collection not only has simple three-piece chunri lawn dresses but has gold printed lawn dupatta suits and embroidered chunri lawn suits as well.

We are sharing our favourites from GulAhmed Chunri prints 2022 below so you can have a sneak peek at what is on offer:

This orange chunri dress is the best way to welcome the summers of 2022. It is vibrant and full of energy and sets your mood for the day. This chunri lawn dress has shades of yellow and orange. You can wear this chunri dress to any get-together and be assured to turn heads! This three-piece suit comprises of Gold printed lawn dupatta, Gold printed lawn shirt, and dyed trousers.

Are you planning for a dholki? GulAhmed has the right three-piece dress for you. This suit is green and yellow in colour and has the most beautiful chunri pattern made by the fine craftsmen and artisans at GulAhmed. You can get it sewn according to your style and be the queen of any gathering.

One can never go wrong with the colour red! This beautiful chunri dress is made on pure cotton making it ideal for a summer get-together. This chunri print is simple yet elegant.

Are you looking for a chunri dress for your mom? GulAhmed Lawn 2022 collection has it covered for you. This beautiful grey three-piece suit is ideal as it has a subtle colour and a delicate chunri design which will surely become your mom’s favourite dress the moment she sets her eyes on it. Buy it before it gets out of stock!

GulAhmed’s embroidered chunri lawn is a must-have this summer. Here we present to you a beautiful green dress which is sure to get your attention. It comes with a gold printed lawn dupatta and embroidered lawn front. Simply get it stitched and be ready to receive compliments!

This chunri dress is for the young girls and young at heart alike. This is a beautiful pink cotton dress with white chunri design. The best combination ever! You can get it stitched as per your own taste and be the talk of the town!

These chunri designs are launching exclusively online on the 12th of February, 2022. We recommend you to visit their website and see for yourself what other chunri designs are available online at: www.gulahmedshop.com and enjoy free delivery across Pakistan on your order worth PKR 2,000 or above.