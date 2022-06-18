Oyeyeah
Mahira Khan’s 40K shalwar leaves the internet in a tizzy

Pakistan has a hip fashion scene where some can afford high-end brands, while the majority cannot

Mahira Khan wearing a 40K shalwar leaves the internet in a tizzy!

It was the other day when a local designer shared his latest designs featuring the superstar Mahira Khan.

The description of the latest dress worn by muse Mahira said, “The very beautiful @mahirahkhan 🌺 looks radiant and stunning in 70s Big Shalwar and embroidered kameez the latest trend from our new Summer 2022 collection.” 

However, when someone inquired about the price of the dress, the response from the designer went viral.

It is the price of the shalwar worn by Mahira Khan that has left the Internet in a tizzy.

Pakistan has a hip fashion scene where some can afford high-end brands, while the majority cannot – which is why netizens are furious at an Rs40,000 plain shalwar being sold in the country.

 

