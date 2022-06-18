Mahira Khan’s 40K shalwar leaves the internet in a tizzy

Mahira Khan wearing a 40K shalwar leaves the internet in a tizzy!

It was the other day when a local designer shared his latest designs featuring the superstar Mahira Khan.

The description of the latest dress worn by muse Mahira said, “The very beautiful @mahirahkhan 🌺 looks radiant and stunning in 70s Big Shalwar and embroidered kameez the latest trend from our new Summer 2022 collection.”

However, when someone inquired about the price of the dress, the response from the designer went viral.

It is the price of the shalwar worn by Mahira Khan that has left the Internet in a tizzy.

Pakistan has a hip fashion scene where some can afford high-end brands, while the majority cannot – which is why netizens are furious at an Rs40,000 plain shalwar being sold in the country.

Jabkay my mother, Khala had the same style of shalwars back in the mid-60s and 70s … — Atika Mirza (@atika_mirza) June 16, 2022

does it come with a tracker? https://t.co/ZQzAPiwtcp — yaarr ajeeb (@mainnahimaanta1) June 16, 2022

Heavy dupatta 2lac. itnay mei tw heavy bike aa jati. https://t.co/18edW2JKhh — Meki Khan (@iammahheki) June 17, 2022

These brands are the reason why some people are ditching their shalwars. https://t.co/Emux4A4L8o — Talha bin Firoz | طلحة بن فیروز (@talhabinfiroz) June 16, 2022

There are some killer responses to the tweet referring to the price of the shalwar:

This Rs 40K shalwar better serve as a: -parachute if your plane's crashing;

– sail if your ship's being chased by pirates;

– tamboo for your wedding; &

– ja-i-namaz for you mohalla's Eid prayers…among other things… https://t.co/KHWhEvUOT0 — M. Haroon Mumtaz (@hmumtaz78) June 17, 2022

Jo le raha hai, Govt us k liye petrol 400 ka karde aur humein bakhsh dey!! https://t.co/XfQE0tafo5 — Bano (@BanoBee) June 17, 2022