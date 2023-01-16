Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2023
Miss USA has won the Miss Universe competition for the first time in 10 years, since Olivia Culpo who won in 2012.
R’Bonney Gabriel is a fashion designer, model, and sewing instructor hailing from Texas.
Born March 20, 1994, she is also the oldest person to be crowned Miss Universe.
While, Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel was crowned second runner-up, followed by Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez.
In the Q&A at the last stage of the competition for the three finalists, Gabriel was asked how she would work to demonstrate Miss Universe is “an empowering and progressive organization” if she were to win.
“I would use it to be a transformational leader,” Gabriel responded, citing her work using recycled materials in her fashion design and teaching sewing to survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence.
“It is so important to invest in others, invest in our community, and use your unique talent to make a difference,” she said.
As reported, the new beauty queen was not even on the list of predicted finalists. However, she conquered the jury and won the victory among the 84 contestants.