Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2023

Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel has been crowned Miss Universe 2023!

R’Bonney Gabriel is a fashion designer, model, and sewing instructor hailing from Texas.

She is the first Filipino American to win the title at the 71st Miss Universe competition at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on January 14, 2023.

Born March 20, 1994, she is also the oldest person to be crowned Miss Universe.



While, Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel was crowned second runner-up, followed by Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez.

In the Q&A at the last stage of the competition for the three finalists, Gabriel was asked how she would work to demonstrate Miss Universe is “an empowering and progressive organization” if she were to win.

“I would use it to be a transformational leader,” Gabriel responded, citing her work using recycled materials in her fashion design and teaching sewing to survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence.

“It is so important to invest in others, invest in our community, and use your unique talent to make a difference,” she said.

“I think women, our age is always objectified and we think we’re too old to do things … You should never feel like you’re too late. You just go for it.” — the newly crowned MissUniverse R’Bonney Gabriel in her response during the pageant about raising the age limit for candidates to above 28.

As reported, the new beauty queen was not even on the list of predicted finalists. However, she conquered the jury and won the victory among the 84 contestants.