Haris Rauf Nikkah: Muzna Masood Malik’s more than 6 lakh wedding dress is talk of the town

Haris Rauf tied the knot with his former class fellow and model Muzna Masood Malik on Saturday in an intimate ceremony held in Islamabad.

Everyone has been showering wishes and prayers for the newlyweds.

The couple looked super cool in matching colour outfits complementing each other.

Speedstar Haris Rauf wore a white traditional sherwani with trousers and black loafers. Meanwhile, his wife donned a similar colour dress embellished with golden embroidery.

However, it’s the bride’s dress that has become the talk of the town.

Muzna Masood Malik opted for the gorgeous Lehnga Saheda by ace designer Hussain Rehar, whose price is listed as 690,000,00 PKR on the designer’s website.

The designer has shared the details of bride’s dress in an Instagram post and wished Haris and Muzna.



“@muznamasoodmalik, resplendent in our Saheda ensemble from the esteemed Mooran Sarkaar collection, exudes an air of elegance and poise on her wedding day. The classic Ivory organza peshwas, with its intricate handwork, is a sartorial marvel and a testament to the exceptional craftsmanship of our team. Paired with a lavish satin silk lehenga and chanderi silk border, Muzna looks the epitome of grandeur. Heartfelt congratulations to the stunning bride @muznamasoodmalik and @harisraufofficial on this most joyous of days!” the designer said.