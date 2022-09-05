Tan France once again opts for Mohsin Naveed Ranjha’s attire for the Emmy Awards

Tan France’s love for Mohsin Naveed Ranjha continues.

Queer Eye star has once again opted for Pakistani ace designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha’s attire for the Emmy awards ceremony.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, France shared videos and photos from the annual Emmy awards held this weekend.

France can be seen wearing an emerald green blazer with matching pants, a vibrant orange jacquard cummerbund, and a light green shirt to complement the whole look together.

He broke the news to the fans that Queer Eye for Netflix won its fifth consecutive Emmy award for Outstanding Structured Reality Program and also congratulated the entire cast.

He also thanked the designer for the outfit.

“@mohsin.naveed.ranjha thanks for my beautiful, Pakistani Inspired suit!!” France wrote.



“The day Queer Eye made history, I made my first reel. I’m sorry I’ve been forced to be *that* person now,” he captioned his post.



Check out his last year’s pantsuit at the British Fashion Awards also by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha.