Angela Lansbury, the iconic ‘Murder, She Wrote’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ star, dies at 96 on Tuesday.

Screen and Broadway Icon, for seven decades, continued to bring a commanding, ladylike presence to stage, screen and television.

The sad news of the London-born actor was announced by her family in a statement.

“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” her family said in a statement.

“In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre, and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine, and Ian, plus five great-grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury,” the statement adds.

“She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.”

Lansbury won five Tony Awards. The most recent one was awarded to her in 2009 for best-featured actress in a play for her work in Noel Coward’s “Blithe Spirit.”

Her other three Tony wins were for best actress in a musical included for “Mame” in 1966, “Dear World” in 1969, and “Gypsy” in 1975.

The actor had already enjoyed a long and successful career when she took on the small-screen role that made her a household name in our part of the world for playing Jessica Fletcher in 80’s TV crime series “Murder, She Wrote.”

The series ran for 12 seasons, from 1984 to 1996, with Lansbury playing a widowed mystery writer whose keen observations always outwitted criminals and even the local police before the real killer would be unmasked within the hour.

Tributes pour in for the legendary star on the Twitter timeline:

It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. #AngelaLansbury was that artist. From “Mame” to “Bedknobs” to “Murder She Wrote” to “B&TB” to “Mary Poppins Returns” she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend🙏 pic.twitter.com/CTFlrL5GPU — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 11, 2022

Tale as old as time

Song as old as rhyme

Beauty and the Beast



💔 Goodbye #AngelaLansbury pic.twitter.com/DQcI5pQfmb — Stefano (@SdeRenato) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury! RIP to a LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/a29ytK7831 — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) October 11, 2022

RIP Angela Lansbury 🥺



Thank you for making my childhood so magical 💫



‘Treguna Mekoides Trecorum Satis Dee’ 💔#AngelaLansbury pic.twitter.com/jPpELsj4hk — I am an 80's kid! (@I_am_1980) October 11, 2022

RIP to an absolute legend, incredibly talented and funny lady who has spread so much joy around the world 💗 She will be missed terribly and this account was dedicated to her wonderful spirit 😢 #AngelaLansbury pic.twitter.com/k6f8Dcsbc9 — Murder, She Wrote (@FletcherReacts) October 11, 2022

Godspeed Angela Lansbury, who passed this day 10/11/22 at the age of 96. Smart, classy, and beautiful at every age, she was a rare and beloved presence on stage, in film, and television and she excelled in everything she touched. #RIP #AngelaLansbury #OTD pic.twitter.com/iPRXdie7sd — Noirchick In Old Hollywood (@Noirchick1) October 11, 2022