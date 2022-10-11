Oyeyeah
Hollywood News

Angela Lansbury, the iconic ‘Murder, She Wrote’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ star, dies at 96

The London-born actress for seven decades continued to bring a commanding, ladylike presence to stage, screen and television

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui5 views
posted on
Views

Angela Lansbury, the iconic ‘Murder, She Wrote’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ star, dies at 96 on Tuesday.

Screen and Broadway Icon, for seven decades, continued to bring a commanding, ladylike presence to stage, screen and television.

Published Earlier:

The sad news of the London-born actor was announced by her family in a statement.

“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” her family said in a statement.

“In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre, and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine, and Ian, plus five great-grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury,” the statement adds.

“She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.”

Lansbury won five Tony Awards. The most recent one was awarded to her in 2009 for best-featured actress in a play for her work in Noel Coward’s “Blithe Spirit.”

Her other three Tony wins were for best actress in a musical included for “Mame” in 1966, “Dear World” in 1969, and “Gypsy” in 1975.

The actor had already enjoyed a long and successful career when she took on the small-screen role that made her a household name in our part of the world for playing Jessica Fletcher in 80’s TV crime series “Murder, She Wrote.”

The series ran for 12 seasons, from 1984 to 1996, with Lansbury playing a widowed mystery writer whose keen observations always outwitted criminals and even the local police before the real killer would be unmasked within the hour.

Tributes pour in for the legendary star on the Twitter timeline:

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You