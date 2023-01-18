‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Becomes Sixth-Biggest Film of All-Time With $1.92 Billion

Avatar: The Way of Water has become the 6th biggest film of all time earning $1.92 Billion at the box office!

James Cameron’s film Avatar 2 has passed “Spider-Man: No Way Home” as the sixth-highest-grossing release in box office history.

A $2 billion feat has been achieved by only five films so far in history. That includes Avatar” ($2.9 billion), “Avengers: Endgame” ($2.79 billion), “Titanic” ($2.2 billion), “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($2.069 billion), and “Avengers: Infinity War” ($2.04 billion).

Let’s see if this sci-fi tentpole is able to climb further at the box-office earnings.

“The Way of Water” has so far generated $574 million in North America, while $1.35 billion internationally after being released less than six weeks in theaters.

On the other hand, at the domestic box office, “The Way of Water” stands as the 13th highest-grossing film, passing “The Lion King” ($543.6 million), “The Dark Knight” ($535 million), and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” ($533.5 million).

Overseas, the film ranks as the fifth-highest-grossing release ever, behind the original “Avatar,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Titanic” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

While it’s getting close to dethroning “Infinity War,” it remains in fourth place with $1.370 billion.

Avatar 2 arrived in theaters last December, almost 13 years after the original.

With production and promotion costs of around $460 million, Avatar: The Way of Water is one of the most expensive films ever made.