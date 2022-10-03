Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to hit theaters on Nov 11

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be arriving in theaters on November 11!

As the booking for tickets opens for the much anticipated Black Panther sequel, Marvel Studios has rolled out the film’s brand new trailer.

The trailer hints at everyone feasting their eyes on Wakanda, with Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) pointing out that the African nation is now vulnerable because “they have lost their protector.”

“Show them who we are.” Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever, only in theaters November 11.



Get tickets now: https://t.co/XGLcVknhzs pic.twitter.com/VZC5x1zern — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 3, 2022

The new trailer was more than enough to leave the fans excited for a bittersweet epic that honors Chadwick Boseman‘s legacy.

I can't believe we're getting a Mesoamerican character, an indigenous character in the MCU… When M'Baku said "they call him K'uk'ulkan" I squealed so hard 🐍🦜this will mean so much to many people ❤️ this is how you do representation. #WakandaForever #Namor pic.twitter.com/jUUI5mAm45 — alex (@unapoIogeticsun) October 3, 2022

It’s been more than four years since Black Panther hit the theaters and shattered box office records.

While the plot details have largely been kept under wraps, the sequel follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed on the throne and take his rightful place as king.