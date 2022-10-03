Oyeyeah
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to hit theaters on Nov 11

Marvel Studios has rolled out the film's brand new trailer.

By Saman Siddiqui
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be arriving in theaters on November 11!

As the booking for tickets opens for the much anticipated Black Panther sequel,  Marvel Studios has rolled out the film’s brand new trailer.

The trailer hints at everyone feasting their eyes on Wakanda, with Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) pointing out that the African nation is now vulnerable because “they have lost their protector.”

The new trailer was more than enough to leave the fans excited for a bittersweet epic that honors Chadwick Boseman‘s legacy.

It’s been more than four years since Black Panther hit the theaters and shattered box office records.

While the plot details have largely been kept under wraps, the sequel follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed on the throne and take his rightful place as king.

