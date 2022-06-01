Oyeyeah
#Breaking: Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has won the defamation case against Amber Heard!

  • Jury rules in favor of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard
  • The jury awarded Amber Heard $2 million in compensatory damages
  • Johnny Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and another $5 million in punitive damages.

The jury finally reached a verdict in the six-week-long trial on Wednesday.

Depp had sued his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed, She wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

 

