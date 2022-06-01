Breaking: Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has won the defamation case against Amber Heard!

Jury rules in favor of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard

The jury awarded Amber Heard $2 million in compensatory damages

Johnny Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and another $5 million in punitive damages.

The jury finally reached a verdict in the six-week-long trial on Wednesday.

Depp had sued his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed, She wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”