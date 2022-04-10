Brie Larson joins “Fast and Furious 10” cast

Brie Larson joins the “Fast and Furious 10” cast!

The announcement was made by Vin Diesel on Instagram on Saturday night, who welcomed the star to the F10 family.

“Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to yourself ‘That’s Captain Marvel.’ Clearly, there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see, however, is the character you will be introduced to in ‘Fast 10.’ You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie,” Diesel wrote in his Instagram post.

While the details about the Fast 10 story pilot are being kept under the carpet so far we only know that it is set to be the final film in the Fast Saga.

The other star cast to be appearing in the Fast 10 include Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Jason Momoa, and Daniela Melchior.

“Fast and Furious 10” will be directed by Justin Lin and will hit the theaters on May 19, 2023.