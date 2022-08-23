China Censor alters the ending of animated film “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

China Censor has altered the ending of the animated film “Minions: The Rise of Gru” for domestic release.
In the international version, the Hollywood film ends with Gru and Wild Knuckles, the story’s two thief anti-heroes, riding off together after Wild Knuckles faked his own death to evade capture by authorities.
Minions: The Rise of Gru has grossed $835 million worldwide, making it the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2022.
However, it emerges that the film won’t have a similar ending when released in China.
In China’s version of the film, Morality Triumphs!
The edit shows Wild Knuckles ending up in a prison for 20 years after being caught by the police.
It was revealed via several posts and screenshots from the film shared on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform similar to Twitter, that the censors tacked postscript changes.
Numerous online commentators mocked the edit, saying it resembled a power-point presentation of Chinese authorities.
Such practice is not the first reported edit-censor case of Hollywood films in China.
Last year, Chinese viewers of Fight Club had a very different ending when it appeared on a popular local streaming platform.