Here is first look at Depp’s first feature film in three years

Here is the first look at Johnny Depp’s first feature film in three years!

Film ‘Jeanne Du Barry’ is reported to be currently being shoot in France and marks Depp’s first feature film role in three years.

Johnny Depp will be seen playing the character of King Louis XV.

French director Maïwenn also co-stars as the titular courtesan in the upcoming film, for which she also co-wrote the screenplay with Teddy Lussi-Modeste.

The love story is said to be freely inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV’s last royal mistress at the Court of Versailles, after Madame de Pompadour.

Check out some stills from the sets of ‘Jeanne Du Barry’: