Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness becomes the highest-grossing film of 2022!

The film has surpassed the $800 million mark at the worldwide box office and has overtaken The Batman as the biggest film of the year so far.

The film has now earned $342 million domestically and $461 million abroad for a global total of $803 million.

As the film gets in its third week on release, the Doctor Strange sequel is continuing to dominate the box office.

The statistics indicate that Marvel Studios have another potential $1 billion on its hands.

Even if Doctor Strange 2 ends its run on the wrong side of the golden $1 billion mark, it has still surpassed every other movie released this year, and in fact, every film eleased since the start of 2020.

As reported, It’s going to still end up becoming the least leggy MCU movie ever, behind even Captain America: Civil War ($408 million from a $179 million debut) and Black Widow ($183 million/$80 million, Disney+ Premiere Access availability aside.

Rounding out the top 10 films at the international box-office:



Downton Abbey: A New Era from Focus Features took in a solid $16 million.

Universal’s animated action-comedy The Bad Guys took in $6.1 million.

Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 slipped one spot from last weekend to fourth, at $3.9 million.

A24’s new horror film “Men,” bagged $3.3 million.

Everything Everywhere All at Once ($3.1 million)

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore ($1.9 million)

Firestarter ($1.9 million)

The Lost City ($1.5 million)

The Northman ($1 million)

A pro-Donald Trump film, 2000 Mules, has earned $765,000, claiming the 11th spot.