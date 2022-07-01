Dune Part 2 release delayed

Dune Part 2 release has been delayed!

Film fans who had been eagerly awaiting the second chapter in the Warner Bros. and Legendary sci-fi epic, starring Timothee Chalamet in the lead role will now have to wait for almost a year more.



The film has been pushed back from its initial release date of October 20, 2023, to November 17, 2023.

Read Dune Review: Stunningly cinematic, but with an abrupt ending

With the new release date set, “Dune 2” will now open in theaters alongside Lionsgate’s “Hunger Games” prequel, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” and Universal’s “Trolls 3.”

So it going to be some tough competition at the box office indeed.

While, the untitled “Godzilla vs. Kong” film release has been pushed to March 15, 2024.

The first “Dune” film generated $400 million at the international box office, one of the few successes of Warner Bros.’ experimental hybrid release strategy in which its 2021 slate dropped simultaneously on HBO Max.

Keep following this space for more updates related to Hollywood films.