Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore character posters unveiled

Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore character posters have been unveiled.

As the release date of the much anticipated Hollywood film nears, Warner Bros. has unveiled the featuring new and returning Harry Potter characters.

Start packing your luggage, it’s almost time to return to Hogwarts!

The film after facing many delays owing to the pandemic will finally be arriving in the theater on April 15.

The film will see Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law reprise their roles as Newt Scamander and the titular Hogwarts professor.

While the threequel also introduces Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald, who replaces Johnny Depp in the role when he was asked to step aside owing to his legal struggle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The official Wizarding World social media accounts released a collection of new Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore character posters.

New and returning Harry Potter characters are featured in the new posters, including Eddie Redmayne’s Newt, Jude Law’s Albus, and Victoria Yeates’ Bunty.

So the wait for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is almost over!