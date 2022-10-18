Harrison Ford Joins Marvel’s ‘Captain America: New World Order’

Harrison Ford has joined Marvel’s ‘Captain America: New World Order’!

He will be replacing William Hurt to play Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross.

This is going to be 80-year-old actor Ford’s first film within the MCU.

The fourth “Captain America” film, New World Order follows the events of the 2021 Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”.

Julius Onah (“Luce,” “The Cloverfield Paradox”) is directing the upcoming film with the screenplay written by the show’s head writer, Malcolm Spellman, with “FAWS” staff writer Dalan Musson.

As reported, several other actors from “FAWS” are reprising their roles in “New World Order” including Carl Lumbly, who will play Isaiah Bradley.

Danny Ramirez is set to return as Joaquín Torres, who inherited the Falcon moniker from Sam on “FAWS.”

While Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”) has also joined the cast as Ruth Bat-Seraph, a.k.a. Sabra.

Ford has also headlined the “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones” and Jack Ryan movies. While his next starring role will be the fifth “Indiana Jones” film, set to premiere in June 2023.