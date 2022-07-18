Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married!

The celebrity couple tied the knot in a low-key wedding on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Lopez announced their marriage Sunday in her newsletter which also featured a number of photos from the day.

She wrote: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted.”

Revealing some details about her big day, Lopez wrote that the couple flew to Las Vegas on Saturday, stood in line for their license with four other couples, and were wed just after midnight at A Little White Wedding Chapel, a chapel boasting a drive-through “tunnel of love.”

Lopez said a Bluetooth speaker played their brief march down the aisle. She called it the best night of their lives.

Lopez initially made their engagement public in April in the same newsletter, “On the J Lo.”

As reported, the couple got a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada US which was taken out and processed on Saturday, July 16.

The marriage license is in both of their names -Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met in 2002, co-starring in the action comedy Gigli that became an infamous flop.

They began dating in 2002, got engaged that same year, but called it off in 2004.

Hollywood stars shocked the world last year when they were spotted rekindling their relationship once again.

The couple remained friends until eventually getting back together in 2021.

Social media is buzzing with the 20-year love story in the making. Bennifer is MARRIED!

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient… Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.” Con loro, il destino ha fatto un viaggio bellissimo 💚#Bennifer • #JenniferLopez • #BenAffleck pic.twitter.com/TEs628mzIh — 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒊🧚🏻‍♀️ (@merderlife_) July 18, 2022