Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s leaked photos fume Dating Rumours

The reports of their rumoured romance started doing the rounds a couple of weeks ago after the Titanic star's break-up with model-actor Camila Morrone.

Its been a while the dating roumors of Hollywood veteran Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and supermodel Gigi Hadid, 27, have been making rounds on media.

The fans were left in frenzy after  photo’s of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid together at the Revolve Party at Casa Cipriani were leaked online on Saturday.

Source claims that the roumored couple, throughout the night the pair appeared close, often leaning into one another to chat and occasionally Leo was spotted putting his hands on Gigi.

 

 

Sources claim that the roumored couple  is “taking it slow.”

“They’ve mostly been hanging out with groups and solo a handful of times. DiCaprio is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow,” Page Six reported, quoting a source.

