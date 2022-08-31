Oyeyeah
Leonardo DiCaprio mocked for dating women under 25 after splitting with Camilla Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone break up after more than 4 years together: Sources claim

Leonardo DiCaprio is being mocked for dating women under 25 after splitting with Camilla Morrone!

As reported, The Titanic star, 47, and the Death Wish actor have parted ways after Morrone turned 25 this summer.

Published Earlier:

The Oscar-winning actor and the Never Goin’ Back actress/model kept their relationship mostly private.

They had been linked since January 2018 during an outing in Aspen, Colorado, and they made their debut as a couple when they sat together in the front row at the Oscars in February 2020.

The couple was photographed spending the Fourth of July together earlier this summer.

Back in December 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Morrone spoke about her age difference with DiCaprio, saying at the time, “There are so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

As soon as the couple’s splitting news was out, Twitter flooded with jokes and messages about Leonardo DiCaprio dating only younger women.

The news is keeping the keyboard warriors relatively busy!

Netizens are eager to find out how Leonardo DiCaprio conducts these break-ups.

 

 

 

 

 

