Leonardo DiCaprio mocked for dating women under 25 after splitting with Camilla Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio is being mocked for dating women under 25 after splitting with Camilla Morrone!

As reported, The Titanic star, 47, and the Death Wish actor have parted ways after Morrone turned 25 this summer.

The Oscar-winning actor and the Never Goin’ Back actress/model kept their relationship mostly private.

They had been linked since January 2018 during an outing in Aspen, Colorado, and they made their debut as a couple when they sat together in the front row at the Oscars in February 2020.

The couple was photographed spending the Fourth of July together earlier this summer.

Back in December 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Morrone spoke about her age difference with DiCaprio, saying at the time, “There are so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

As soon as the couple’s splitting news was out, Twitter flooded with jokes and messages about Leonardo DiCaprio dating only younger women.

maybe leonardo dicaprio hated 9/11 so much that he can’t even date women who remember it. did that even occur to you — Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) August 30, 2022

i need to know how leonardo dicaprio conducts these breakups. does he start picking fights months before they turn 25 to be less conspicuous? do they wake up on their birthday to a note that says “sorry i can’t don’t hate me” someone pls investigate — megan (@weganmilliamson) August 30, 2022

white smoke has emerged from the chimney atop north hollywood high school, signaling that leonardo dicaprio has chosen a new girlfriend — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) August 30, 2022

The news is keeping the keyboard warriors relatively busy!

Netizens are eager to find out how Leonardo DiCaprio conducts these break-ups.

Leonardo DiCaprio on his next date like pic.twitter.com/p30mkofEaP — Sadie Sink's Oscar (@Jaqssssss) August 30, 2022

Leonardo Dicaprio when his girlfriends reach 25 years of age pic.twitter.com/4KOiUbIb5U — Stop Inventing S'V (@DayaJolieME) August 30, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio every time one of his girlfriends turn 25 pic.twitter.com/YMsTf76ctP — Rachael (@markruffaloTD) August 30, 2022

This Leonardo DiCaprio graph where he continues to get older and his girlfriends never age above 25 lives rent-free in my head. pic.twitter.com/bHlhw7Evmg — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) August 31, 2022