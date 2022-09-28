Oyeyeah
Norman Reedus honoured with a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The actor has starred in the acclaimed zombie drama The from its first series in 2010

Norman Reedus has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

The actor’s star was awarded in the category of television.

That marks the 2,734th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The actor is best known for his role as the crossbow-wielding Daryl Dixon in the AMC zombie drama, The Walking Dead.

He has played one of the lead characters since the first series aired in 2010.

The Walking Dead star was joined at the ceremony by his family, co-star Jon Bernthal and prosthetics expert and series director Greg Nicotero.

 

Norman’s career, aside from acting,  has also seen him break into other artistic mediums including photography, directing, and art.

He recently became a New York Times best-selling author.

Norman Reedus released his debut novel The Ravaged earlier this year.

