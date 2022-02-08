The Matrix Resurrections co-producers sue Warner Bros

The Matrix Resurrections co-producers sued Warner Bros, it emerges on Thursday.

As being reported, Village Roadshow has filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. over its parent company’s decision to release “The Matrix Resurrections” in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the suit was filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges that WarnerMedia, a unit of AT&T, pushed up the film’s release date to 2021 from 2022 in order to bolster its subscriber base on HBO Max.