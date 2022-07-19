Peter Dinklage joins the cast of The Hunger Games prequel

Dinklage, 53, will play Casca Highbottom, dean of the Academy .

An Emmy-winning star Dinklage will star alongside Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, and Josh Andrés Rivera. The prequel ‘ The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes’ is set to hit theaters worldwide on November 17, 2023.

The first prequel in the Hunger Games franchise is being adapted from Collins’ 2020 book of the same name.

The film will be set in the events which take place decades before Katniss Everdeen’s (played by Jennifer Lawrence) story in the franchise.

Dinklage has received global praise for portraying Tyrion Lannister on the HBO television series GOT.