Peter Dinklage joins the cast of The Hunger Games prequel

Peter Dinklage has joined the cast of The Hunger Games prequel!
As reported, “Game of Thrones” actor Peter Dinklage has been cast in “The Hunger Games” prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”
