Preparations underway to send ‘Star Trek’ legend Nichelle Nichols’ Ashes into Deep Space

Preparations are underway to send ‘Star Trek’ legend Nichelle Nichols’ ashes into Deep Space, sources.

The trailblazing actress, Nichelle Nichols, who played lieutenant Noyota Uhura in the original Star Trek series, died in July.

Following her tenure on Star Trek, Nichols helped NASA recruit minorities into the program. One of the new recruits was Sally Ride, who became the first woman to go into space.

Star Trek icon Nichelle Nichols will rest among the stars.



Even in death, the actress will travel to the “final frontier”.

As reported company Celestis, which specializes in “Memorial Spaceflights” has announced that some of Nichelle Nichols’ ashes and DNA will be launched on a rocket called Vulcan. Also on board will be partial remains of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and “Scotty” himself, James Doohan.

In a statement, Celestis said, “We are truly honored to add a legendary actress, activist, and educator to the Enterprise Flight manifest…Now our Enterprise Flight will have on board the person who most completely embodied the vision of ‘Star Trek’ as a diverse, inclusive, and exploring the universe.”