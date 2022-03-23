Oyeyeah
Steven Spielberg getting heat for comments he made about Korean actors of Netflix’s Squid Game

Steven Spielberg said the Netflix series "Squid Game" proves that "unknown people can star entire miniseries, can be in movies.

Steven Spielberg is getting heat for comments he made about Korean actors of Netflix’s Squid Game!

The critically-acclaimed director came under fire for comments he made at the PGA Awards panel over the weekend.

The Korean star cast of Squid Games has already won a couple of international allocates and yet Spielberg hasn’t heard of them!

 

The 75-year-old filmmaker applauded the streaming service Netflix for awarding “unknown actors” the opportunity to helm projects.

“A long time ago, it was domestic stars that brought the audience into movies,” Spielberg said.

“Today, it’s interesting, unknown people can star entire miniseries, can be in movies.”

“’Squid Game’ comes along and changes the math entirely for all of us,” the “West Side Story” filmmaker added before directing his attention to Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos. “Thank you, Ted.”

Well, the whole world knows that the Squid Game is a 2021 South Korean production that took over the international viewers by surprise and brought in very high ratings for the streamer.

It is pertinent to mention here that the stars featuring in the Squid Game series have been in the South Korean entertainment industry for quite some time.

Maybe Spielberg is unaware of film and tv stars other than Hollywood.

Netizens were quick to slam Spielberg on social media for his ignorant comments.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

