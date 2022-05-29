Oyeyeah
Top Gun: Maverick Debuts to Stratospheric $124 Million at the Box Office

This will be Tom’s first $100M domestic opener EVER!

Top Gun: Maverick debuts to a stratospheric $124 Million at the box office!

  • $124M 3-Day Domestic Opening Weekend (Est.)
  • 4,735 Screens | $26,187 PSA
  • $151M 4-Day Domestic Holiday Weekend (Est.)
  • $124M Overseas Total (62 Markets)
  • $248M Global Total

The Paramount and Skydance’s all-American action-adventure has pulled in $248M worldwide in 3-days. 

Published Earlier:

While it has also become Tom Cruise’s first film to open to over $100M domestically.

It is also expected to collect $151 million through Monday, defying expectations while also looking to set a new high-water mark for Memorial Day opening weekends in the US.

Have you watched the film yet?

Those who have seen it are flocking to the Twitter timeline to share their reviews:

 

 

 

 

