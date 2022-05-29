Top Gun: Maverick Debuts to Stratospheric $124 Million at the Box Office

Top Gun: Maverick debuts to a stratospheric $124 Million at the box office!

$124M 3-Day Domestic Opening Weekend (Est.)

4,735 Screens | $26,187 PSA

$151M 4-Day Domestic Holiday Weekend (Est.)

$124M Overseas Total (62 Markets)

$248M Global Total

The Paramount and Skydance’s all-American action-adventure has pulled in $248M worldwide in 3-days.

While it has also become Tom Cruise’s first film to open to over $100M domestically.

It is also expected to collect $151 million through Monday, defying expectations while also looking to set a new high-water mark for Memorial Day opening weekends in the US.

Have you watched the film yet?

Those who have seen it are flocking to the Twitter timeline to share their reviews:

I've seen #TopGunMaverick three times so far. Go see this movie. Everyone loved it at my screenings. It really deserves the biggest screen possible, with a huge audience. Can't wait to see it again. It's great to see that it's going to become a huge success for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/B3B9CRY3qS — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) May 27, 2022

We loved #TopGunMaverick – best film this year so far!! What a birthday treat. Adore Hold My Hand too ofc ✈️🎞 we were on the edge of our seats pic.twitter.com/SV4HBJtZMD — Joe 👨🏼‍💻 – LGx1 on my bday (@joeholmeswriter) May 28, 2022