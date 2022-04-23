Will Smith arrives in India making his first appearance since Oscars 2022 slapping controversy

Will Smith arrived in India on Saturday.

This makes his first public appearance following the Oscars 2022 Chris Rock slapping controversy.

American actor won the award for Best Actor in a leading role for “King Richard” at the 94th Oscars.

Will Smith was spotted waving at the paps and fans waiting to catch a glimpse of him at Mumbai’s Kalina airport.

He was wearing a white T-shirt and had a garland around his neck as he was greeted at the Airport.

While there is no official confirmation on why the King Richard actor is in Mumbai, sources claim that the Hollywood actor is visiting the country for a secret spiritual meeting.

Meanwhile, netizens were quick to lash out at the Hollywood celebrity by bringing up the slapping incident!

Has he come to try his luck in Bollywood 🤔 — ㄒ卂尺凵几  🇮🇳 (@tarungiri90) April 23, 2022

This is not his first visit to India.

In 2018, Will arrived in India to shoot for his cameo appearance in the Bollywood film Student of the Year 2.