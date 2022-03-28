Oyeyeah
Will Smith making a scene at the Oscars leaves the entertainment world in shock

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock on Oscars Stage!

Will Smith at Oscars 2022
Will Smith making a scene at the Oscars 2022 show leaves the entertainment world in shock.

The night could have been memorable for Will Smith for winning his first Oscars. 

However, it will be his punch that will echo in the history of the Academy Awards!

At first, it looked like a comedy skit however it turned out that Will Smith had actually slapped Chris Rock on the Oscars Stage after Jada Pinkett Smith’s joke.

It all started while Chris Rock was presenting the best documentary during the 2022 ceremony. Rock made a crack about Pinkett Smith getting ready to film a sequel to G.I. Jane, an apparent reference to the actress having a shaved head.

“Jada, I love ya,” Rock said. “G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it. All right?”

While Smith laughed, though he looked a bit uncomfortable and Pinkett Smith was caught on camera rolling her eyes as she glared at Rock.

Hearing disapproval from the crowd, Rock implored, “That was a nice one!”

And what happened next was aired live internationally, the world watched Will Smith who stood up and stormed onstage and smacked a stunned Rock in the face.

Reportedly, that particular scene from the Oscars ceremony was censored in the United States but aired elsewhere with the actual conversation audio.

Smith went back to his seat,  as Rock said, “Wow, wow … Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me.”

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” Smith shouted, again seated in the audience.

“Wow dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke,” Rock added, which prompted Smith to repeat his words.

Looking visibly shaken, Rock paused for a moment and then said: “That was a — Greatest night in the history of television” and then continued along with his presenter moment.

The clips of last night’s incident are now doing rounds on social media drawing all sorts of reactions:

 

Check out the look on everyone’s face at the Oscar’s when Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock live on the national television:

In a statement posted to Twitter after the awards ceremony, the Academy said it “does not condone violence of any form” and stressed that the night is to celebrate the winners who “deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

