Ayesha Chundrigar launches eco-friendly pet products made of Ocean waste

Philanthropist and social entrepreneur, Ayesha Chundrigar has launched a range of eco-friendly luxury handmade pet products that won 1st place at the largest pet product trade show in Las Vegas, America.

The first phase of the product range includes leashes and toys for dogs that have now been recognized internationally as an award-winning products!

The TRIO business model is about creating a chain of sustainability and kindness. Not only are the products made from recycled materials, but the supply chain also empowers impoverished communities, while 50% of the profits will go towards funding Pakistan’s largest animal rescue operation – The Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation (ACF).

Each leash and toy is made up of 85% of waste material from our oceans. This is the fish net that ends up trapping and killing marine life. These nets are made of plastic and do not decompose. About 250 grams of the fish net are used in each product. Local fishermen are employed by TRIO to extract these fish nets. The products are produced by women from impoverished areas. Many of them are the primary breadwinners for their families.

In 2018, ACF won the WWF Green Innovation Challenge with this creation that has proven to be a big success locally and internationally. The products first made an appearance at the Animal Care Expo in April 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

The award-winning products are now available for purchase in Pakistan and USA via their website

The dog leashes and dog toys are also available for bulk orders for stores to resell in all countries. All products can be customized according to the buyer.