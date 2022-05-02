Beef, mutton prices skyrocket ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr!

As reported, the prices of mutton and beef in local markets have increased by up to Rs600.

According to the official rate, the price of mutton has been fixed at Rs1200 per kg, however, it is currently being sold for Rs1800 per kg in the market.

While the beef is being sold at Rs750 to 900 per kg instead of Rs600.

Seems like eating a feast containing mutton and beef on Eid has become the dream of daily wagers.

Butchers claim that it was impossible to sell healthy goat meat for less than Rs1,800.

On the other hand, in the month of April, the inflation rate skyrocketed to 13.4%.

This is the highest pace in almost eleven-and-a-half years.