Dawlance announces new products – hosts Iftaar dinner for Media

Dawlance is the #1 home appliances brand in Pakistan and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arcelik – the second-largest manufacturer in Europe. With a vision to strengthen its market leadership in major categories like: ‘Personal-Care Electronics’ and ‘Small Domestic Appliances’, Dawlance has recently announced an expansion in its vast portfolio of technology products, during a Media Meet-up event, followed by an Iftaar dinner, at Movenpick Hotel in Karachi.

This exciting event was personally hosted by the Chief Executive Officer of Dawlance Pakistan – Umar Ahsan Khan, along with his team of management executives in the country. The ceremony was also chaired by Arcelik’Group Manager for Business-Transformation & Growth – Ms. Handan Abdurrahmanoğlu, from Turkey, along with her international team of senior corporate leaders.

A large number of notable representatives of the print and electronic media, celebrities, digital-media personalities, and key stakeholders of the business fraternity also graced this vibrant forum, where Dawlance – Arcelik showcased a variety of its latest products that ensure unmatched convenience for the consumers and energy-conservation for a sustainable future. The participants were also engaged to provide a hands-on experience of these revolutionary technologies, built for exceptional performance, making Dawlance the ultimate personal care & kitchen partner for the consumers.

The CEO of Dawlance in Pakistan – Umar Ahsan Khan stated: “We will continue to expand our growing range of Personal-Care Electronics and Small Domestic Appliances that give the first-mover advantage with the next-level of European technology, reliability, convenience, and style for every household. These technologies are being nurtured through extensive Research & Development (R&D) and operational excellence, to meet the evolving needs of modern-day consumers. Our world-class products reflect Arcelik’s global quality standards and strict regulatory compliance.”

The program opened with an insightful speech by the CEO – Umar Ahsan Khan, followed by welcoming remarks from the Chief Marketing Officer – Syed Hasan Jameel, to honor the participating dealers and other distinguished guests. The Key-Note address was delivered by Ms. Handan Abdurrahmanoğlu, while a Category-Overview was presented by Ms. Naushin Shahid. Before leading the guests to the Iftaar dinner, the Director Sales – Sharjeel Baig recited a ‘Closing Note’ of this grand ceremony.