WaterAid delegation finds drinking water situation critical in flood affected areas of Sindh

WaterAid delegation has found the drinking water situation critical in flood-affected areas of Sindh

WaterAid delegation led by Mr. Arif Jabbar Khan, country director of WaterAid Pakistan visited the flood-affected areas of Johi Tehsil in Dadu District.

Mr. Arif Jabbar along with Ms. Raheema Panhwar held meetings with ADC Dadu. Later on, the delegation took stock of flood conditions by visiting the marooned people in villages through boats. The delegation also held a meeting with the Sujag Sansar organization team at its Johi office. Mashooque Birhmani CEO, SSO briefed them about the critical drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene condition in the flood-affected area. The delegation also visited different open spaces where thousands of flood-affected families were sitting in tents or under plastic sheets.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Arif Jabbar said that the government and other local, national, and international humanitarian actors are working for ameliorating the suffering of the flood affected but the scale of the disaster is much bigger compared to the response and that much more needs to be done. He said that he observed and was told by the flood-affected families that drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene condition are very critical where people are either using flood water or depending on poor quality brackish and polluted water for drinking purposes.

Ms. Raheema Panhwar of WaterAid shared that she found women and girls facing privacy problems in the absence of toilets and other personal hygiene items.