Explore the Gorgeous with vivo and Win Exclusive Gifts

To celebrate the launch of V23e, vivo a leading smartphone brand is encouraging consumers of Pakistan to participate in a photography contest ‘Explore the Gorgeous’. vivo kickstarted the photography contest on January 19, 2022, on all its social media channels to unleash the creative talent of photography enthusiasts by clicking images of things they find gorgeous.

The campaign brings forth a 12-day consumer-oriented photography moment for users to click, share and stand a chance to win exciting vivo gifts. To participate in ‘Explore the Gorgeous’ contest the photography enthusiasts have to click gorgeous images and can choose from wide array of photography types such as selfies, portraits, night shots, landscapes, wide angle shots, macro or micro clicks as per the area of their interest along with the hashtags #VAreGorgeous and #ExploreTheGorgeous.

Once all the entries are in, vivo will select lucky winners from Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter separately. Highly loved and selected images will be posted on vivo’s official social media page highlighting the creative angle of the winning photographs.

To be eligible for the contest, the participants have to put out a creative tweet, an Instagram or a Facebook post consisting an image based on their preference of ‘What is gorgeous to them?’ It can be anything from a person to an object or a space. ‘Explore the Gorgeous’ is all about developing a creative space for people to showcase their talent in the best light.

Speaking about the contest Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan said, “We believe customer experience and satisfaction is top focus at all times. Whether through technological advancements, stylish designs, or offering attractive gifts and contests, the brand has always prioritized consumer demands. vivo is thrilled to announce ‘Explore the Gorgeous’ photography contest as it will highlight the passion and potential of creative minds which has furthered the brand closer to its customers to uphold customer trust and loyalty. Guided by the Benfen philosophy, vivo has commenced this contest and is ready to give amazing gifts as a sign of our appreciation and a token of love.”

vivo encourages users to join the quest to Explore the Gorgeous and win exclusive vivo gifts. All they have to do is simply take the pictures of everything gorgeous around them and upload to Facebook / Instagram / Twitter with the hashtags #VAreGorgeous #ExploreTheGorgeous. Furthermore, users should make sure to keep the posts public, so vivo can see the gorgeous images shared by them. Lucky winners will be announced at the end of this month and their pictures will be displayed on vivo’s official channels.