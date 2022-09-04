Oyeyeah
For the love of ‘pakora’, Irish couple names their baby girl after it

The eatery broke the news also shared a picture of the baby girl named "Pakora" on Facebook

For the love of ‘pakora’, an Irish couple names their baby girl after it!

Never heard before the name of a baby girl was revealed in a recent report.

In the most unusual event, a famous eatery in Newtownabbey in Ireland, in a social media post announced that a British couple who visits them regularly has named their newborn daughter after the fritters they offer as part of their South Asian cuisine aka Pakora.

The eatery also shared a picture of the baby girl named “Pakora” on Facebook, captioning it as:

“Now this is a first… Welcome to the world Pakora! We can’t wait to meet you! xx.”

It is common for people to name their children after their favourite people or places but naming someone after food is something totally new!

 

