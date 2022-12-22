Lifestyle

Ali Ahmed Aslam, founder of Chicken Tikka Masala, passes away

Saman SiddiquiDecember 22, 2022
0 9 1 minute read

Ali Ahmed Aslam, the founder of Chicken Tikka Masala, passed away in Glasgow!

Ali Ahmed Aslam, a Pakistani-origin Glasgow citizen invented the delicious and flavorful dish Chicken Tikka Masala.

According to the foreign news agency ‘AFP’, Ali Ahmed Aslam, a citizen of Glasgow, was an expert cook who has the honour of being the creator of the delicious and flavorful dish Chicken Tika Masala.

According to the report, Ali Ahmed Aslam’s nephew, Andalib Ahmed, confirmed that he died on Monday morning at the age of 77.

It should be noted that chicken tika masala was usually eaten at night time which was prepared by Ali Ahmed Aslam in 1970 in his restaurant Shesh Mahal from tomato soup which later gained great popularity today that dish is all over Pakistan and is Often cooked at ceremonies as well.

He hailed from Punjab and moved to Glasgow with his family at a young age where he started a restaurant called Shesh Mahal in 1964.

 

