Google launches a suicide hotline one box for Pakistan!

The internet giant, Google in collaboration with ‘Umang Pakistan’ enables users to get quick help at the top of the search result page as they browse anything related to suicide.

This Search update will be available on both desktop and mobile — Android/iOS.

Umang, a mental health helpline that offers support to vulnerable Pakistanis ideating or planning suicide, is recognized by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Google has launched a suicide hotline one box for Pakistan which enables users to connect quickly with a suicide helpline at the top of the search results page, the tech giant said in a statement.

“Anyone in Pakistan searching for suicide-related queries such as “suicide support” and “how can I commit suicide” will now be shown the “Umang Pakistan’s” helpline, the statement added.

According to the WHO estimates, there are around 130,000 to 270,000 cases of attempted suicide in Pakistan each year.

The search interest in mental health issues has been on the rise, the tech company stated.

While Google Trends showed that topics such as “anxiety”, “depression” and “suicide” all peaked in the 2020-21 period in Pakistan, according to the company.