Haier is back with fabulous ‘AZADI SALE’ deals & discounts to amplify the celebrations of Pakistan’s glorious 75 years of Independence. This Azadi season, Haier has collaborated with Daraz to double your celebrations, by offering brilliant and unbelievable discounts throughout the week, during the Azadi Sale, starting from 14th August 2022.

To make this Independence memorable and joyous for everyone, Haier is offering exclusive discounts, vouchers with further reduced prices, free installation, free doorstep delivery, and other services for extra convenience & comfort of all customers. Not only this, Haier is here to fulfill all your dreams and is providing you with the golden opportunity to get free gifts and the chance to participate in live shows and lucky draws with unlimited entertainment.

With smart and innovative products that are packed with advanced technology, you can make the most of this exciting Azaadi Sale by simply visiting Daraz’s website to grab all the deals and discounts.

Go to Haier Flagship Store on Daraz https://www.daraz.pk/shop/haier-pakistan/ and avail massive discounts on the Smart Home and Kitchen Appliances you have always been dreaming of. Haier has always been a step ahead when it comes to celebrations and this year, with bigger surprises and mega discount offers you can also get your hands on the Candy DC inverter which comes with high-end features like optional Wi-Fi, and a bigger indoor unit, 30% more airflow and more. You can purchase it online, at economical prices, and switch to better & smart living. Other than this, Haier is also giving a super chance to everyone to get Candy LED (Smart Android Certified LED TV) at the best rates as part of the Azadi Sale deals.

So, what are you waiting for? Take advantage of this quickest and most effective way to upgrade your appliances as these amazing offers will not last for long, so do not waste time, get all your favorite Haier Smart Home and Kitchen Appliances at the best prices now through Haier Flagship Store on Daraz and take your independence celebrations up a notch!