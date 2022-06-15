Haier Pakistan Participated in 27th Pakistan HVACR EXPO 2022

HVACR Expo returns to Lahore in 2022 after a long waiting due to the pandemic of COVID-19. The show was scheduled for 9-11th June 2022 at Lahore International Expo Centre. HVACR Expo is the largest dedicated HVACR trade exhibition in Pakistan.

Pakistan HVACR Society is organizing this event since 1994. This 27th Pakistan HVACR International Expo & conference represented not only the local HVACR market but also the leading international players. The expo was hugely successful and HVACR Expo exhibitors were given plenty of opportunities to engage with thousands of high-profile visitors.

In pursuit of achieving an effective connection with our clients, Haier Pakistan participated in the EXPO as a platinum partner to showcase our major HVAC products and strengths. The theme of the seminar was quite iterative that involved teaching skills, competencies, and tools needed to better serve customers so they derive more value from demonstrated products and services. Haier Commercial AC department invited various renowned consultants, architects, designers, and installers from various walks of life to grace us with their worthy presence at the event. Amongst them, there were representatives from high-end clients who had participated and shown their keen interest in product training.

Pakistan HVACR Society organized the Cultural Show and Welcome Dinner prior to the main event day on 8th June 2022 and then followed by a welcome speech from organizing body. The Senior Product Manager, Mr. Salman Saleem, lead the commercial AC team on HVACR Expo Day and explained the MRV products details, benefits, and the Mega projects executed by the commercial AC team nationwide, to all the visitors. Haier’s team also welcomed the visitors, greeted them, and explained the vast range of products and services being offered under the umbrella of Haier Pakistan. Later on, the Manager for Chiller Sales, Mr. Rehan Nazir Chaudhary, technically explained to the audience Haier’s Oil-Free Magnetic Chiller with its distinguished characteristics/advantages from other brands. The seminar was an interactive section to engage customers and answer their queries. Mr. Salman Saleem and his Commercial AC team engaged the customers in a live session and they eloquently attended to their queries and apprised them with comprehensive product knowledge & ensured maximum possible support from Haier Pakistan.

Pakistan HVACR Society presented souvenirs and trophies to “Haier Pakistan” for their grand participation and glorifying of this mega event. Customers praised Haier Pakistan initiatives, appreciated the team for their wonderful efforts, and wished us the best of luck upon their departure. Haier Pakistan aims to conduct such seminars and workshops with continuity, to develop a sense of trustworthiness for our business while getting customers engaged with our products & services.