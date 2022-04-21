HAIER PRESENTS SMART COOKING SHOW

Haier has always bought exciting and entertaining informative shows for its interested customers.

Haier has something new for all the home chefs out there! Haier is Presenting Smart Cooking Show for foodies to learn new skills and try mouth-watering dishes, hosted by Chef Zarnak from Monday to Friday on Hum Masala at 4:30 PM.

Watch the show as the chef teaches you amazing tips, tricks, and hacks while cooking different dishes, including Apple Date Crumble, Cheese Souffle, Chicken Tikka Rolls, Biryani, and much more with the most flavorful ingredients.

Smart Cooking Show showcases the entire Haier Smart Home Kitchen Appliances Range that has the latest and top-notch appliances with technologically advanced features that made the preparation of dishes easy and quick. The convenient and smart Haier Air Fryer helps to fry food items without using much oil and keeping the food healthy, Haier Refrigerator keeps the fruits, vegetables, meat, sauces, etc. fresh hence making the fresh dishes becomes easier, moreover, Haier other appliances such as microwave oven, hood and hob, sandwich maker and kettle all make the cooking easier.

Isn’t that amazing! Cooking has never been this much fun and easier with your favorite home appliance brand Haier, and also subscribe to the YouTube channel of Kitchen with Amna and learn to make easy and quick recipes with your own Haier kitchen appliances five days a week on Hum Masala.

