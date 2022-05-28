Haier’s Free AC Installation Services and Plantation Drive

Haier aims to facilitate its customers by providing them with Free Professional AC Installation services. By offering free services for the installation of Haier ACs, the customers get to save big by on the extra installation charges that they had to pay previously. Haier is actively working on providing benefits with ease and safety to their customers, as for Haier, the main objective is to cater to all the customer’s needs in the best way possible. The technicians sent by Haier are fully trained in handling and installing the Air conditioning units to guarantee full customer satisfaction and product safety during the installation process.

Choosing Haier’s free installation service ensures quick installation of the AC unit using professional tools and equipment that keeps your appliance safe and secure and prevents it from malfunctioning. Opting for free installation services provided by professionals at Haier, instead of getting the units installed by the local vendors. This has not only resulted in a reduced number of complaints by the customers but also increased the level of trust in Haier Brand.

Along with Haier Free AC installation, Haier has been keen in giving back to its society, so, as an integral part of Haier Customer Social Responsibility, an initiative towards green and sustainable environment has been taken by doing Plantation Drive. On every single AC installation; Haier Technician will give a free plant to the customer to plant in their homes. This plantation will help in cleaning the air across the country and control temperatures, hence creating a better and greener place to live in.

So, call on UAN no 042 111 142 437 to avail this free and professional installation service by Haier and be a part of Haier Plantation Drive and plant a tree at your home.

Haier Inspired Living!