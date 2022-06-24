Oyeyeah
Karachi ranked among top ten “worst cities” in the world to live in 2022

Here is how Pakistani Twitter reacts as Karachi ranks 5th worst city to live in

By Saman Siddiqui
Karachi ranked among the top ten “worst cities” in the world to live in 2022!

It emerges on Friday that The Economist has ranked Karachi among the top ten “worst cities” in the world to live in the year 2022.

The annual report released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has rated living conditions in 172 cities based on more than 30 factors.

The cities have been grouped into five categories: stability, health care, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

Karachi has been ranked 168 in the least liveable cities index.

The report indicates that Pakistan’s largest city only managed to fare better than Algiers, Tripoli, Lagos, and Damascus.

Meanwhile, the Austrian capital Vienna has been ranked the world’s most liveable city, making a comeback this year.

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv was not included this year after Russia invaded the country in late February, while Russian cities Moscow and St Petersburg fell in the rankings over “censorship” and the impact of Western sanctions.

According to the report by the EIU, Vienna snatched the top spot from Auckland, which tumbled down to 34th place due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Six European cities have boasted the top 10 cities.

The Austrian capital was followed by the Danish capital Copenhagen and Switzerland’s Zurich.

Fellow Swiss city Geneva came sixth, Germany’s Frankfurt seventh, and the Netherlands’ Amsterdam ninth.

Here is how Pakistani Twitter reacts as Karachi ranks 5th worst city to live in:

