KFC’s Mitao Bhook & TCF partner to enable education in Pakistan

KFC Pakistan’s Mitao Bhook Foundation (MBF) and The Citizens Foundation (TCF) have come together to further the cause of education for the less privileged children in Pakistan. Under the partnership, KFC’s Mitao Bhook has made a donation towards the operational support of four TCF schools across Pakistan for the academic year 2022-23.

The agreement was signed on the 3rd of August at The Citizens Foundation (TCF) Head Office between team members from KFC Pakistan and TCF. The four campuses for which KFC’s Mitao Bhook has donated include KFC Pakistan Campus in Saifal Goth, Gadap West – Sindh, Super Gas Campus in Baseera, and Muzaffargarh – KPK, Merck Campus I in Jail Road, Quetta – Balochistan, DCD Campus-III in Chak, Faisalabad – Punjab.

Raza Pirbhai, CEO of KFC Pakistan commented, “Today, we are very excited to renew our partnership with TCF. It is the first organization that comes to our mind when we think of partnering with a credible institution. They are doing a fantastic job in providing education to the Pakistani community. Education is the most important tool for any nation that wants to change its future. I have seen the impact created through TCF firsthand. There are so many great stories of TCF alumni who have made it to top universities. We are really humbled to partner with TCF.”

On this occasion, Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad, CEO of The Citizens Foundation (TCF) remarked: “KFC has been a longstanding supporter of TCF. We deeply value this partnership that enables us to create a greater impact together for the children of Pakistan. There is no doubt that education is an immensely powerful tool that can enable our children to create a better future for themselves, their families, and their country. This partnership will help set up many children on that path.”

TCF is a strong advocate of the belief that a truly informed and educated society forms the foundation of a progressive state and instills in its citizens the ability to adapt and evolve with changing times. It is a non-profit organization set up in 1995 by a group of citizens who wanted to bring about positive social change through education. 27 years later, TCF is now one of Pakistan’s leading organizations in the field of education for the less privileged, educating 280,000 students across 1,833 schools in Pakistan.

The TCF model focuses on providing quality education through purpose-built schools located in the heart of Pakistan’s urban slums and rural communities. To magnify its impact, and improve enrolment and quality of education, TCF is now adopting Government schools across Pakistan. www.tcf.org.pk