Krave Mart Comical Series; Who’s your Badluck Badruddin?

The newly launched 3-episode DVC series of 25 to 30 seconds launched by Krave Mart for its promotion is a sarcastic move by the brand where we see how Badluck Badruddin ruins his day but Krave Mart rider saves the day. The script, direction, and production of the advertisement series are just done so well that they clearly convey the message to the audience. The problem-solution approach is adopted by these ad series that the audience can clearly understand.

As far as, it is concerned with achieving the brand objective of “Quick Delivery”, these ad series are perfectly in line with the strategy which is clearly depicted in the script and the slogan “Soch se Ziada tez”. The main character featured as Badluck Badruddin is facing bad luck in his daily life, but Krave Mart comes as a quick solution of delivering in no time to prevent his day from ruining. Sometimes, you need a superhero in your life to get you out of trouble. It is the Krave Mart rider who makes a heroic entry to rescue him from trouble.

In addition to lighting up the audience’s mood and making the audience happier, the jingles, music, visuals, and comedy in the ad series can easily catch their attention. The series features ordinary people and not the celebrity figures that the audience can easily relate to in their daily life problems. It will help them build a positive image of the brand in their mind and whenever they feel such situations in their life, Krave Mart will be the first delivery service to come in their mind This move will help the brand in achieving its target of increasing its views and creating awareness among the audience to convince them to try its service at least once.

Who does not love comedy, right?