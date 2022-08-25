Man in Italy Tests Positive for Covid-19, Monkeypox and HIV at the Same Time

A man in Italy tested positive for COVID-19, monkeypox, and HIV at the same time.



This is the first reported case of such kind in which a patient tested positive for simultaneous infection of COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV.

“This case highlights how monkeypox and COVID-19 symptoms may overlap, and corroborates how in case of co-infection, anamnestic collection and sexual habits are crucial to perform the correct diagnosis,” the researchers, from the University of Catania, said in their case report.

As reported. The 36-year-old male experienced fever, a sore throat fatigue among many other similar symptoms after returning home from his five-day trip to Spain in June this year.

He tested positive for COVID-19 after three days of first experiencing the symptoms.

Later he began to develop a rash on his left hand and painful blisters on other parts of the body.



After being admitted to the emergency department at the San Marco University Hospital in Catania, Italy, the person also tested positive for monkeypox and HIV.

Following a week of treatment at the hospital, the man was reported to be discharged after he recovered from COVID-19 and monkeypox.

The HIV test of the man indicated that he had a high viral load and the infection was relatively recent.

The man has admitted to having unprotected sex with men on his trip to Spain and said that he had previously had an HIV test in September 2021, which was negative.