Mondelēz Pakistan appoints new Managing Director

Mondelēz Pakistan, one of Pakistan’s and global leading snacking companies, announces the appointment of Sami Wahid as the new Managing Director (MD) effective January 2022. Wahid will be responsible for the overall business strategy and commercial offerings.

As an expert in the snack and beverage industry, Wahid brings over 17 years of experience in the fields of marketing, sales, and strategy. His role entails a holistic business strategic direction and commercial operations for Pakistan while being based locally. Sami has had a long association with Mondelez International, starting back in 2015 where he became part of the organization and have overlooked various responsibilities across the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan (MENAP) markets. Armed with experience in other organizations, he has built a successful career in the food and beverage industry.

Most recently, Sami served as the Strategy Lead for MENAP at Mondelez steering the company and transforming it through the challenging times of Covid-19. Prior to this, he has had a phenomenal track record being responsible for driving the business strategy, base equity, and innovations.

“It is an honor to take on this exciting new role, especially at a time when there are growing opportunities and promising business avenues for Pakistan. We have built a strong foundation for the company in the past years which is envisioned to grow even further through tactful and strategic means. My aim is to bring the years of knowledge and experience of multi-markets & categories to further accelerate the company’s growth via deepening our connection with consumers and expanding our footprints into evolving channels, as well as focusing on our team development” acclaimed Sami Wahid, MD, Mondelēz Pakistan.

Sami has his origins in Pakistan where he earned an MBA in Marketing and Bachelors from the Institute of Business Management in Pakistan.

Keeping track of his past performance and knowing his progressive mindset, under his command Mondelez Pakistan will be seen growing multiple folds in the future.

