Outrage After Girls Forced to Remove Bras for Medical College Entrance Exam in India’s Kerala

Outrage has been reported after girls were forced to remove their Bras for Medical College Entrance Exam in India’s Kerala.

The shocking incident came to light after the father of one of the girls complained to the police. The incident is reported to have triggered outrage in India. The Higher Education Minister R Bindu wrote to Union Education Minister regarding the incident, saying that it was a “naked assault on the dignity and honour of the girl students.”

While the Kerala police on Tuesday registered a case in connection with an alleged incident, where young women and girls who appeared for the said test.

As reported, female security personnel posted at an examination center in the Kollam district told women aspirants to remove their bras because the metal hooks were making metal detectors beep during the security check.

The students eventually had to remove their bras as they were informed that if they did not comply, they would not be allowed to sit the exam. “Is your future or innerwear big for you? Just remove it and don’t waste our time,” the girl was told, stated the father in a filed complaint to the police.

“After a security check, my daughter was told that the hook of the innerwear was detected by the metal detector, so she was asked to remove it. Almost 90% of female students had to remove their inners and keep them in a storeroom. The candidates were mentally disturbed while writing the exam,” said the girl’s father.

According to the Police a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 [Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty] and 509 [Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman].

The case has been registered on the basis of a complaint of a girl who allegedly faced the humiliating experience while appearing for the NEET exam held at a private educational institute at Ayur in Kollam district on Sunday.