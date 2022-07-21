Outrage After Girls Forced to Remove Bras for Medical College Entrance Exam in India’s Kerala

Outrage has been reported after girls were forced to remove their Bras for Medical College Entrance Exam in India’s Kerala.
“After a security check, my daughter was told that the hook of the innerwear was detected by the metal detector, so she was asked to remove it. Almost 90% of female students had to remove their inners and keep them in a storeroom. The candidates were mentally disturbed while writing the exam,” said the girl’s father.
According to the Police a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 [Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty] and 509 [Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman].
The case has been registered on the basis of a complaint of a girl who allegedly faced the humiliating experience while appearing for the NEET exam held at a private educational institute at Ayur in Kollam district on Sunday.