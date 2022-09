Pakistan gets its first girl PUBG player!

Shanzay is the first Pakistani girl to play in the PUBG LAN tournament.

She recently participated in Pakistan’s first official PUBGM Esports LAN event – PUBG Mobile Campus Challenge 2022.

She was the only Pakistani girl player to appear at the LAN venue in the gaming field.

Shanzay was the player for Team Seventh Element Esports, from “Iqra University – DHA Campus, Karachi”.