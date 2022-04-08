Oyeyeah
Lifestyle

Petition filed seeking a ban on the sale of Panadol 665mg

Drug Court Chairman Naveed Rana has sought clarification from the director of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on the petition.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui
posted on
View

A petition has been filed seeking a ban on the sale of Panadol 665mg, it emerges on Friday.

As being reported, a petition was filed in the court of Drug Court by Furqan Ibrahim, General Secretary, Pakistan Young Pharmacy Association.

A ban is sought on the sales of the drug terming it harmful to the health.

Published Earlier:

In the filed petition Mr. Ibrahim maintained that “Panadol 665mg is dangerous for the human body. It is banned in other countries, but it is being sold in Pakistan. The court should take notice of this.”

“Panadol that is above 500mg is harmful to the human body, and therefore, it is banned in other countries. The shortage of Panadol 500mg was engineered because Panadol 665mg was planned to be introduced in its place,” the petition reads.

“Hundreds and thousands of rupees are being earned by increasing the price of Panadol 665m,” it added. 

The petition also moves the court to stop this obnoxious play with human lives.

Drug Court Chairman Naveed Rana has sought clarification from the director of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on the petition.

He also directed the prosecutor to decide whether the petition fell within the jurisdiction of the court or not.

The hearing on the petition has been adjourned till April 13.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You