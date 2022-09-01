PUBG MOBILE CONCLUDES THE BIGGEST LAN EVENT OF PAKISTAN AT GRAND FINALE OF CAMPUS CHALLENGE TOURNAMENT

PUBG MOBILE Pakistan, the country’s No. 1 gaming platform, has pulled off a truly one-of-its-kind esports event in the form of PUBG MOBILE Campus Challenge (PMCC), bringing thousands of students from across the nation to compete for a Grand Prize of PKR 4 million.

Lieutenant-General (ret.) Syed Arif Hasan, President of, the Pakistan Olympic Association graced the event with his presence as the chief guest

This first-ever PMCC has revolutionized the esports industry in the country, providing students from different backgrounds a platform to showcase their repertoire of gaming skills and shine like the true global superstars that they dream of becoming. The Campus Challenge has done wonders in terms of the overall experience for the dynamic PUBG MOBILE community, and the empowerment of young students from across the nation, for their parents and teachers to witness.

After an exhilarating first few rounds of qualifiers from a total of 42 campuses across Pakistan, the top 16 teams made their way to the Grand Final where they competed against each other in a euphoric atmosphere with a number of esports social media influencers attending the grand event such as the incomparable Arslan Ash – the current champion in Street Fighter and Tekken – along with highly talented PUBGM players, including 47 Khalifa, Jay Plays and STAR Anonymous.

Maintaining their resolve during the epic proceedings and swiftly eliminating the competition, Team NB9 Sports, consisting of Ibtassam, Malik Ameer Hamza, Umair, and Sohail Hassan, emerged victorious to claim the Grand Prize of PKR 4 million. Thus, PMCC Pakistan has paved the way for the empowerment of students and exposed them to a thrilling prospect of uplifting not only themselves but their families as well.

The highly-anticipated event also attracted familiar faces such as Hania Amir, Amna Ilyas, Junaid Khan, and Imran Abbas to witness the unfolding of a new age in the esports industry of Pakistan. Furthermore, the closing ceremony included an exciting performance by the uber-popular Young Stunners for the esports enthusiasts in attendance.

Khawar Naeem, Country Head Pakistan, Tencent Games said “PUBG MOBILE Pakistan is truly fostering the local esports Ecosystem through such campaigns and the unconditional support of the Pakistan Olympics Committee is a testimony to our efforts. Such an event is our promise to the PUBGM community that as a brand, we will always be empowering the youth and our emerging esports players”

With PMCC, PUBG MOBILE Pakistan is excited to witness the birth of a new generation of young gamers with all the resources at their disposal to take the industry by storm!

PUBG MOBILE’s Version 2.1 Update is available now! Download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.