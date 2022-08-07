Russian girl converts to Islam to marry love of her life a Gujranwala resident

Russian girl has converted to Islam to marry the love of her life Gujranwala resident Mohammad Ali.

The love birds tied the knot after Polina moved to Pakistan.

As reported, Polina was an atheist prior to meeting with Mohammad Ali in an online community.

The couple shares a similar craze for travel, adventure, exploring new cultures, food, and much more.

They have also launched a YouTube channel to share their life experiences and adventures with their fans.

In a recent interview with a Pakistani YouTuber, Mohammad Ali told that “She embraced Islam because she wasn’t following any religion and refuted pork and alcohol culture there as well. So, it wasn’t difficult for her to adjust in Pakistan.”

“When I met her, she loved my way of respecting women and decided to marry me”, he further said that she embraced Islam because she wasn’t following any religion,” he told.

This recent love story has caught the eye of many social media users and many flocked to send the couple wishes.